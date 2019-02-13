TODAY'S PAPER
 'Breaking Bad' movie set for Netflix, AMC, report says

Aaron Paul will reprise his role as Walter White's sidekick, Jesse Pinkman. 

Aaron Paul is reportedly returning to play "Breaking Bad" character Jesse Pinkman for the new Netflix film. Photo Credit: AMC / Ursula Coyote

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Under the heading Netflix-continues-to-take-over-the-world, the "Breaking Bad" movie sequel will first stream on the service, then later on AMC, from whence "Bad" initially came.

This unusual arrangement — reported Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter, which also said Aaron Paul will reprise his role — indicates that Netflix will likely foot most of the bill for the sequel, currently under production in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Last year, the Albuquerque Journal reported that a film project, "Greenbriar," which was about to get underway, concerned "the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom." It quickly determined that the name — if not the film itself — was a ruse. Paul will return as Jesse Pinkman while co-star Bryan Cranston has said in interviews that if called upon, he too will serve.

Wednesday's THR story, in fact, says the movie sequel will "revolve" around Pinkman, leaving open an obvious question. Cranston's career-defining role as Walter White seemingly ended in a hail of bullets in the closing minutes of the fifth and final season in 2013. As that final shot dissolved, White's eyes flickered and he appeared to draw his last breath,

But this is TV — or rather Netflix — and a sequel without Cranston is unimaginable. Flashbacks? That's always a possibility, although it would appear the previous five seasons had covered most of those. Flashbacks predating "Bad" itself? Sure, (why not?) although "Better Call Saul" is expected to incorporate some of those.

The movie — still without title and to be produced by showrunner Vince Gilligan along with other top showrunners Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein — has no announced launch date.

