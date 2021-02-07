Fox streaming show highlights LI spy ring

Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade, of Massapequa, visits Long Island locales on the sixth season of his history series "What Made America Great."

Premiering Monday on the subscription streaming service Fox Nation, the two-episode "Washington's Secret Spy Ring" covers General George Washington's Revolutionary War espionage agents in towns including East Setauket, Oyster Bay and East Hampton.

Kilmeade, 56, who was raised in Massapequa and continues to live there, is a 2005 inductee into the Massapequa High Schools Hall of Fame and a 1986 graduate of LIU Post.

Kilmeade is best known as cohost of Fox News Channel's morning show "Fox & Friends."