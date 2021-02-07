TODAY'S PAPER
Fox streaming show highlights LI spy ring

Brian Kilmeade at Fox News Channel Studios on

Brian Kilmeade at Fox News Channel Studios on November 12, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/John Lamparski

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade, of Massapequa, visits Long Island locales on the sixth season of his history series "What Made America Great."

Premiering Monday on the subscription streaming service Fox Nation, the two-episode "Washington's Secret Spy Ring" covers General George Washington's Revolutionary War espionage agents in towns including East Setauket, Oyster Bay and East Hampton.

Kilmeade, 56, who was raised in Massapequa and continues to live there, is a 2005 inductee into the Massapequa High Schools Hall of Fame and a 1986 graduate of LIU Post.

Kilmeade is best known as cohost of Fox News Channel's morning show "Fox & Friends."

