TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade showcases Montauk

Brian Kilmeade visits Montauk on his Fox Nation

Brian Kilmeade visits Montauk on his Fox Nation series "What Made America Great." Credit: FOX

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade, of Massapequa, who spotlighted two Long Island locales on the sixth season of his history series "What Made America Great" in February, visits Montauk for the upcoming season seven.

Premiering Monday on the subscription streaming service Fox Nation, the episode "Montauk Lighthouse" heads out East to the Montauk Lighthouse Museum. He and lighthouse keeper Joe Gaviola explore, among other topics, the area where members of future president Theodore Roosevelt's First U.S. Volunteer Cavalry, the famed "Rough Riders," spent their time after the Spanish-American War.

Kilmeade, 57, is a 2005 inductee into the Massapequa High Schools Hall of Fame and a 1986 graduate of LIU Post. His family's Long Island roots include his grandfather James Kilmeade Sr.'s 1930s Manhasset restaurant Kilmeade's Inn.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Liam Neeson as Mike in "The Ice Road."
'The Ice Road': Liam Neeson's latest action film is a dud  
Pictured (L-R): Titus Welliver (Detective Harry Bosch),
'Bosch': Fine farewell to a streaming jewel
Original "Brady Bunch" stars Barry Williams, from left,
'The Brady Bunch' meets 'RuPaul's Drag Race' in new streaming special
Comedy star Amy Schumer will learn a new
Amy Schumer to star in new streaming reality show
Anne Rice's bestselling "Interview with the Vampire" will
Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire' set for AMC in '22
Wendy, Jimmy, Lisa and Jack appear in a
LI couple (plus his ex and her fiance) featured on new reality show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?