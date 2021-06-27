Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade, of Massapequa, who spotlighted two Long Island locales on the sixth season of his history series "What Made America Great" in February, visits Montauk for the upcoming season seven.

Premiering Monday on the subscription streaming service Fox Nation, the episode "Montauk Lighthouse" heads out East to the Montauk Lighthouse Museum. He and lighthouse keeper Joe Gaviola explore, among other topics, the area where members of future president Theodore Roosevelt's First U.S. Volunteer Cavalry, the famed "Rough Riders," spent their time after the Spanish-American War.

Kilmeade, 57, is a 2005 inductee into the Massapequa High Schools Hall of Fame and a 1986 graduate of LIU Post. His family's Long Island roots include his grandfather James Kilmeade Sr.'s 1930s Manhasset restaurant Kilmeade's Inn.