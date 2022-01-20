TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Brian Kilmeade will host new Saturday-night show on Fox News Channel

Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade will host a

Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade will host a Saturday prime-time show beginning Jan. 29. Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade, of Massapequa, will host a new weekend show for the cable network starting Jan. 29.

The show, the title of which was not announced, will air Saturdays from 8 to 9 p.m., replacing Jesse Watters' show. (Watters will host a 7 p.m. weeknight show starting Monday.) Kilmeade, 57, will remain a co-host of the channel's morning show, "Fox & Friends," while also continuing to host Fox News Audio's daily "Brian Kilmeade Show."

Saying in a statement he was "truly honored" that Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott had "given me another incredible opportunity," Kilmeade added, "My ultimate goal is to create a program that will always seek solutions rather than sow division." Kilmeade is a 2005 inductee into the Massapequa High Schools Hall of Fame and a 1986 graduate of LIU Post.

In other Fox Saturday changes, Dan Bongino’s "Unfiltered" moves up from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m., replacing Jeanine Pirro, who now co-hosts "The Five." News correspondent Lawrence Jones will take over Bongino’s 10 p.m. hour with is own show, "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."

