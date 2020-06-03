'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast donates $100,000 to bail fund

The cast and showrunner of NBC's police sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" have collectively donated $100,000 to a fund that provides bail to those arrested during the nationwide protests against the police killings of George Floyd and other people of color.

In a coordinated Twitter post Tuesday night, series co-creator Dan Goor and stars Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Andy Samberg, with Dirk Blocker joining Wednesday morning, said they "condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network."

All included the hashtag #blacklivesmatter with the exception of Crews, 51, who plays Lt. Terry Jeffords.

Nearly five hours earlier, Beatriz, 39, individually tweeted, "I'm an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

She thanked actor Griffin Newman (Amazon Prime Video's "The Tick"), who had written the last three sentences in a Monday tweet that began, "I'm an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago." Each donated $11,000 to the Community Justice Exchange.