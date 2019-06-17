TODAY'S PAPER
Another 'Empire' actor arrested, but on traffic offense

"Empire" actor Bryshere Gray attends the Golden Globe

"Empire" actor Bryshere Gray attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Another "Empire" actor has been arrested in Chicago, but this time on a traffic-related offense.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said Monday that Bryshere Gray, who plays a younger brother of Jussie Smollett's character on the Chicago-based Fox TV show, was pulled over Thursday because a temporary license plate didn't match the 2014 Rolls-Royce he was driving. She says he was arrested on a misdemeanor registration charge and ticketed for driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to carry a driver's license.

James says the 25-year-old Gray isn't in custody, but it wasn't immediately clear when he was released. Chris Alexander, a publicist for 20th Century Fox Television, didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Smollett, 36, was arrested earlier this year on charges alleging that he had lied to police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

