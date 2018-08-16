Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

EntertainmentTV

Busy Philipps to host late-night talk show on E!

Busy Philipps at the 6th Annual Baby2Baby

 Busy Philipps at the 6th Annual Baby2Baby Gala honoring Gwyneth Paltrow in Culver City, Calif.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress and social-media star Busy Philipps will star in a new late-night talk show on E! starting Oct. 28.

The cable network said Thursday that "Busy Tonight" will air Sundays through Wednesdays at 10 p.m. "Busy's singular point of view, which is beloved by so many on her Instagram stories, will be on full display," E! executive Amy Introcaso-Davis said in a statement, citing the "Vice Principals" and "Cougar Town" actress' " hilarious commentary … on the intersection of pop culture and everyday life."

Philipps, 39, tweeted excitedly, "ITS ALL HAPPENING!" and in an Instagram video announcement apologized for appearing tired. "Building a talk show is hard, from the ground up," she explained, "so that's why I look tired. It's gonna be better, I promise."

