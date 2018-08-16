Busy Philipps to host late-night talk show on E!

Actress and social-media star Busy Philipps will star in a new late-night talk show on E! starting Oct. 28.

The cable network said Thursday that "Busy Tonight" will air Sundays through Wednesdays at 10 p.m. "Busy's singular point of view, which is beloved by so many on her Instagram stories, will be on full display," E! executive Amy Introcaso-Davis said in a statement, citing the "Vice Principals" and "Cougar Town" actress' " hilarious commentary … on the intersection of pop culture and everyday life."

Philipps, 39, tweeted excitedly, "ITS ALL HAPPENING!" and in an Instagram video announcement apologized for appearing tired. "Building a talk show is hard, from the ground up," she explained, "so that's why I look tired. It's gonna be better, I promise."