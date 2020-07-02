In a tribute to legendary comedy writer-performer-filmmaker Carl Reiner, who died Monday at age 98, CBS on Friday at 8 p.m. will air two colorized episodes of his classic TV series, "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

In 1965's "Coast to Coast Big Mouth," series creator Reiner guest-stars in his recurring role as variety-show star Alan Brady, who becomes upset with Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore), wife of his head writer Rob Petrie (Van Dyke), after she blurts on TV that Brady wears a toupee. In 1964's "October Eve," Reiner plays eccentric artist Sergei Carpetna, who years before had painted Laura nude although she had posed clothed. The colorized episodes had debuted in 2017 and 2016, respectively, as part of two two-episode specials, "The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color!"

The original 1961-66 CBS series won 15 Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Comedy Series.