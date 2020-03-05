TODAY'S PAPER
'Carol Burnett Show' coming to movie screens

Carol Burnett in 1970 when her weekly variety series was at the height of its popularity. Credit: Hulton Archive/Evening Standard

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Carol Burnett wants to celebrate her 87th birthday a little early and with her fans.

On April 22, four days before her big day, Fathom Events will bring "The Carol Burnett Show: Laugh All Night" to movie screens throughout the country. The program will consist of an introduction by Burnett, three of her favorite episodes and a behind-the-scenes featurette about the long-running variety hour.

Some of the classic sketches to be featured include "The Dentist" with series regulars Tim Conway and Harvey Korman; "The Attic" with guest star Betty White joining Burnett and Vicki Lawrence as Eunice and Mama, and “Went With the Wind,” a spoof of "Gone With the Wind." Attendees will also receive a commemorative limited-edition poster.

Local theater listings have not been revealed yet. Tickets go on sale March 20 at fathomevents.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

