'Carol Burnett Show' coming to movie screens

Carol Burnett wants to celebrate her 87th birthday a little early and with her fans.

On April 22, four days before her big day, Fathom Events will bring "The Carol Burnett Show: Laugh All Night" to movie screens throughout the country. The program will consist of an introduction by Burnett, three of her favorite episodes and a behind-the-scenes featurette about the long-running variety hour.

Some of the classic sketches to be featured include "The Dentist" with series regulars Tim Conway and Harvey Korman; "The Attic" with guest star Betty White joining Burnett and Vicki Lawrence as Eunice and Mama, and “Went With the Wind,” a spoof of "Gone With the Wind." Attendees will also receive a commemorative limited-edition poster.

Local theater listings have not been revealed yet. Tickets go on sale March 20 at fathomevents.com.