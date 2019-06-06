Carol Silva, one of the best-known members of News 12 Long Island's on-air reporting team, announced her retirement Thursday morning after more than 30 years at the channel. Silva, 65, said she would leave her role as morning anchor in December.

"This is a big moment for me," she said during "Mornings with 12," the 4:30 a.m. show she anchors with Elizabeth Hashagen. Later, alongside another News 12 charter member, Doug Geed, she said "I've decided it's almost time to start sleeping beyond 2:15 in the morning and spend more time with my family. My daughter's getting married — that's going to be amazing — and I want to explore the world beyond 516 and 631. But I'll always be here. There's a lot more to life and other projects I'm going to look at."

Silva has indeed been one of the most familiar figures on local TV for decades, and one of the more familiar voices before that, at WLIR. Per her News 12 bio, she "has covered stories from Ground Zero after September 11, to Albany, Washington, D.C., New Orleans and Texas."

Raised in Hicksville, now living in Oyster Bay, Silva began her career in radio, with stops at WGBB, WGSM and most prominently WLIR. In an interview with Newsday in 2006, she said of her early days at News 12 — which she joined in 1987, shortly after the channel's launch — "we were all in our 20s and 30s," referring to other early recruits Colleen McVey, Lea Tyrrell and Geed, and they covered "each major storm and crisis."

Geed said on the air, "I know this was a difficult decision but you've had a great career [and] it's on your own terms."

Calls to Silva's home were not returned and she did not respond to an email seeking comment.