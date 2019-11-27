News 12 Long Island anchor Carol Silva, who recently revealed that she was seeking treatment for Stage 4 cancer, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she will be returning to work Monday.

"My doctors at Northwell cancer, told me I've made remarkable progress," Silva said on her post.

She also thanked all the people who had helped her during the past few months with daily chores, including walking her dog, cooking and cleaning her garage.

Silva, 65, has been one of the most familiar figures on local TV for decades, and one of the more familiar voices before that, at WLIR-FM. Raised in Hicksville and now living in Oyster Bay, Silva began her career in radio, with stops at WGBB, WGSM and most prominently WLIR. She joined News 12 in 1987.