Carol Silva signs off at News 12 after 33 years

Wrapping nearly 50 years on the air, and all of those in dawn's early light, Carol Silva will leave as News 12 morning anchor Friday. Her last live half hour will begin at 7:30 a.m., according to News 12, which said in a statement "we will break format and make that entire half hour about Carol, with colleagues and family members."

The half-hour special will be repeated at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Friday, in fact, caps a week of tributes and farewells, including one Thursday from longtime colleague, Doug Geed, who called their run together "an amazing honor and humbling." Geed joined News 12 at launch in late 1986, and Silva a few months later, but she had already been an on-air personality with Cablevision (now Altice USA) for several years. Friday therefore marks the end of a record as well as a legendary run.

In accordance with both, News 12 has celebrated Silva since Monday, when it launched a recurrent “Celebrating Carol Silva.” Meanwhile, an on-air reporter has been assigned to cover her last day. Silva has said she is expecting surprises, and — suffice it to say — those are expected to be emotional ones, too.

Both a rock and a force at News 12, Silva — who has played a huge role in its culture and history — told viewers over the summer that she would retire in December, ending a broadcast journalism career that began on radio when she was still in college. In mid-October, she anounced she had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and had begun systemic treatment for a tumor in her lung and radiation for tumors that had spread to her brain. The treatment was a success, and after a weeks-long absence, she returned to the air Dec. 2.