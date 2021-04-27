"The Talk" co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, who has publicly chronicled her yearslong battle with multiple autoimmune diseases that cause her chronic pain, has taken a leave of absence from her daytime panel-discussion show.

"Hi, everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from 'The Talk' to focus on my well-being," said Inaba, 53, in a video she posted across her social media Monday. "I know you guys understand: Health is the most important thing. So I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from 'The Talk' family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care, and I'll keep you updated. Thank you."

In a post afterward on Instagram Stories, where content cycles out after 24 hours, Inaba wrote, "Rest is love…."

Co-host Sheryl Underwood, 57, earlier had told viewers at the top of Monday's show, "Before we get started today, we'd like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well-being. She appreciates the support from all of her fans and her family right here at 'The Talk.' Carrie Ann, we miss you and we look forward to having you back with us soon."

As she and co-hosts Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth and guest co-host Jerry O'Connell applauded and expressed support for Inaba, Underwood added, "We love you very much."

Inaba, a judge on the ABC competition "Dancing with the Stars," which is currently between seasons, has "been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, lupus, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis and I have the markers for antiphospholipid syndrome, which can lead to blood clots," she encapsulated in a February post on her website, CarrieAnnConversations.com.

She went on to explain there, "When I first got diagnosed, some encouraged me to keep my struggles to myself, but I've found that it's always been better to be honest about my needs and realities than to stay silent I believe strongly in sharing my journey, my solutions, and the things that have helped me with anyone who could use it — this is how communities are formed."

Inaba succeeded founding co-host Julie Chen on CBS' "The Talk" in January 2018, following two seasons as a recurring guest co-host.