TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Cash Cab' coming back for a spin on Bravo

Ben Bailey will be driving the "Cash Cab"

Ben Bailey will be driving the "Cash Cab" once again when the show returns to Bravo. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"Cash Cab" is about to go for another ride. The popular game show, in which taxi riders are asked trivia questions by a cabbie, is being revived by Bravo.

The series, set to begin shooting this summer throughout New York City, will also have a familiar face behind the wheel: Ben Bailey will return as the titular vehicle's driver/host. According to Bravo, the prizes will be bigger, the car will be upgraded and the questions will focus more on pop culture. Each episode will consist of three games in which contestants have to answer questions correctly before reaching their desired destination. Three wrong answers and they have to leave the cab and lose whatever they've earned.

The show is scheduled to return later this year.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The Emmy Awards will return for its 71st When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Kaley Cuoco arrives for the 76th annual Golden Cuoco signs multi-year Warner Bros. deal after 'Big Bang'
Steve Harvey, seen here during the NBC Television Steve Harvey to cover students' college costs
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink in Netflix's 'Stranger Things 3': Same formula and New Coke, too
NBC airs the "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks What to watch on TV on Fourth of July
Emma Thompson, right, in HBO's "Years and Years." 'Years and Years': A dystopian, dysfunctional family
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search