"Castle Rock," a new streaming series on Hulu based on Stephen King's stories, is set, like many of King's works, in the state of Maine. And while you're waiting for the psychological horror story starring Andrew Holland. Bill Skarsgard and Sissy Spacek to start streaming (on Wednesday, July 25), here are five other series set in the Pine Tree State. (All locales are fictional)

"Dark Shadows" (ABC, 1966-71; NBC, 1991) -- The action in this vampire-centric soap took place in Collinsport, Maine

"Murder, She Wrote" (CBS, 1984-96) -- Mystery writer /amateur detective Jessica Fletcher) Angela Lansbury rode her bicycle around the pleasant streets of Cabot Cove.

"The Ghost and Mrs. Muir" (NBC, ABC, 1966-68) -- Hope Lange starred in the Tv version of the 1947 movie as a woman who rents a haunted cottage in the fishing village of Schooner Bay.

"Once Upon a Time" (ABC, 2011-18) -- The fairy-tale drama took place in the seaside town of Storybrooke.

"Olive Kitteridge" (HBO, 2014) -- The award-winning miniseries starring Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins, was set in Seaside.