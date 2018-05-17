TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Catfish' host Nev Schulman denies sexual misconduct accusations

Nev Schulman attends ProjectArt "My Kid Could Do

Nev Schulman attends ProjectArt "My Kid Could Do That" Los Angeles Benefit and Exhibition at The Underground Museum on April 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images for ProjectArt/Rochelle Brodin

By Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Print

Los Angeles Times (TNS) - “Catfish” host and executive producer Nev Schulman denied accusations of sexual misconduct Thursday following MTV’s suspension of production on the show pending a third-party investigation.

On Saturday, Ayissha Morgan published a video to her YouTube page titled “The TRUTH about the show Part 1,” which detailed purported misconduct by “the main guy on the show,” whom Morgan called “Jack.”

Morgan appeared on Season 4 of “Catfish” in 2015, and in the video alleged that “Jack” repeatedly questioned her about her sexuality and bragged about the size of his penis.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said in a statement given to the Los Angeles Times.

“I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false,” the host continued.

Morgan’s first video ended after 13 minutes, at which point a message appeared on the screen reading “500 LIKES FOR PART 2!”

Part 2 of the video was posted Monday and included additional sexual misconduct allegations against an unidentified female production assistant.

“We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed,” a spokesperson for MTV said in a statement Thursday.

“Catfish” is a reality series centered around individuals who have been deceived by others in the realm of online dating. Its seventh season concluded in March.

Morgan did not immediately respond to the Times’ request for comment Thursday.

©2018 Los Angeles Times

By Los Angeles Times (TNS)

More Entertainment

Keith Hernandez in May, and Luann deLesseps in Keith Hernandez: I had a fling with Luann de Lesseps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw Browns slated for this season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of New Journalism, Recent notable deaths
Erinn Hayes and Kevin James in a scene Report: CBS says Donna's death killed 'Kevin Can Wait'
Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum in More diversity, reboots in CBS' fall lineup
Idina Menzel, in disguise, appears on LI's Idina Menzel goes undercover on CBS reality show