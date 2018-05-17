Los Angeles Times (TNS) - “Catfish” host and executive producer Nev Schulman denied accusations of sexual misconduct Thursday following MTV’s suspension of production on the show pending a third-party investigation.

On Saturday, Ayissha Morgan published a video to her YouTube page titled “The TRUTH about the show Part 1,” which detailed purported misconduct by “the main guy on the show,” whom Morgan called “Jack.”

Morgan appeared on Season 4 of “Catfish” in 2015, and in the video alleged that “Jack” repeatedly questioned her about her sexuality and bragged about the size of his penis.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said in a statement given to the Los Angeles Times.

“I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false,” the host continued.

Morgan’s first video ended after 13 minutes, at which point a message appeared on the screen reading “500 LIKES FOR PART 2!”

Part 2 of the video was posted Monday and included additional sexual misconduct allegations against an unidentified female production assistant.

“We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed,” a spokesperson for MTV said in a statement Thursday.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Catfish” is a reality series centered around individuals who have been deceived by others in the realm of online dating. Its seventh season concluded in March.

Morgan did not immediately respond to the Times’ request for comment Thursday.

©2018 Los Angeles Times