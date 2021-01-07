TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
38° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Catherine Zeta-Jones joining Fox's 'Prodigal Son'

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a physician in season

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a physician in season 2 of Fox drama "Prodigal Son."  Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Gregg DeGuire

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Oscar- and Tony Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is joining the cast of the Fox police procedural "Prodigal Son."

The network announced Wednesday that the Wales-born star, 51, wife of actor-producer Michael Douglas, will appear in the latter half of the second season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, resident physician at Claremont Psychiatric. The facility houses captured serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), father of protagonist Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler.

"An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn in a statement. "I can't wait to see these two greats go head-to-head… ." Season 2 premieres Tuesday.

Zeta-Jones, who won a supporting-actress Academy Award for "Chicago" (2002), has starred in films including "The Mask of Zorro"(1998), "Entrapment" (1999), "Traffic" (2000) and "RED 2" (2013).

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Wayne Brady hosts "Let's Make a Deal," which 'Let's Make a Deal,' 'Price Is Right' extend hiatus
Ken Jennings starts his time as interim guest LI 'Jeopardy!' contestants weigh in as the post-Trebek era begins
Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, from left, Jimmy Fallon, Late-night hosts react with shock, anger to Capitol attack
Nnamdi Asomugha as Robert Halloway and Tessa Thompson 'Sylvie's Love': Lovely romance with first-rate acting
Los Angeles-produced late-night shows for Jimmy Kimmel, left, Kimmel, Corden shows again airing from hosts' homes
Surviving cast members of TV's "The Waltons" are 'Waltons' cast reunite for online fundraiser
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search