Catherine Zeta-Jones joining Fox's 'Prodigal Son'

Oscar- and Tony Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is joining the cast of the Fox police procedural "Prodigal Son."

The network announced Wednesday that the Wales-born star, 51, wife of actor-producer Michael Douglas, will appear in the latter half of the second season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, resident physician at Claremont Psychiatric. The facility houses captured serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), father of protagonist Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler.

"An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn in a statement. "I can't wait to see these two greats go head-to-head… ." Season 2 premieres Tuesday.

Zeta-Jones, who won a supporting-actress Academy Award for "Chicago" (2002), has starred in films including "The Mask of Zorro"(1998), "Entrapment" (1999), "Traffic" (2000) and "RED 2" (2013).