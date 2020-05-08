TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

CBS reimagines 'Equalizer' and 'The Silence of the Lambs'

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Queen Latifah arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Queen Latifah, Rebecca Breeds and Thomas Middleditch are set to star in three new CBS shows for the 2020-21 season as the network adds a reimagined â€œEqualizer,â€ a show based on â€œThe Silence of the Lambs" and a comedy about organ donation. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Print

NEW YORK (AP) — Queen Latifah, Rebecca Breeds and Thomas Middleditch are set to star in three new CBS shows for the 2020-21 season as the network adds a reimagined “Equalizer,” a show based on “The Silence of the Lambs" and a comedy about organ donation,

Queen Latifah steps into the role of a retired special-ops agent who fiercely believes in justice in “Equalizer,” playing a character previously portrayed on TV and film by Edward Woodward and Denzel Washington.

Breeds, of “Pretty Little Liars” fame, will play FBI Agent Clarice Starling in “Clarice” as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Chris Noth and Lorraine Toussaint also star.

Middleditch of “Silicon Valley” teams up with Broadway veteran Annaleigh Ashford from “Masters of Sex” for the comedy “B Positive,” by creators Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette. The show is about a newly divorced dad who finds a kidney donor in a woman from his past.

Earlier this week, CBS announced the return of 23 series, including the “NCIS” family, “Young Sheldon,” “All Rise,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” Magnum P.I.," “The Neighborhood,” “The Unicorn,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Evil.”

CBS is dropping some big-name stars and their shows: the Edie Falco drama “Tommy” and sitcoms “Carol’s Second Act” with Patricia Heaton, “Man with a Plan” starring Matt LeBlanc and “Broke” with Pauley Perrette. Previously canceled shows include “God Friended Me,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Criminal Minds.”

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Robbie Amell in Amazon Prime Video's "Upload." 'Upload': High-concept series that plays like a bad sitcom
PBS' "Asian Americans" session at the Television Critics Filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña talks PBS' 'Asian Americans'
This screengrab provided by NBC shows "Saturday Night 'SNL' to end season with one more 'at-home' edition
NBA legend Michael Jordan in ESPN's docuseries "The What LIers have been watching during the quarantine
Mark Ruffalo as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey 'I Know This Much Is True': Great Ruffalo, but  unengaging story
Roosevelt-raised Eddie Murphy will contribute some of his Feeding America Comedy Festival now happening on Sunday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search