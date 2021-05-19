CBS bets on 'CSI' revival, 'NCIS,' 'FBI' franchises in fall

CBS is reviving its hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home.

"CSI: Vegas" will debut this fall alongside the network’s expansion of its "NCIS" and "FBI" drama franchises, CBS said Wednesday in unveiling its 2021-22 schedule for advertisers and media.

"NCIS: Hawaii," starring Vanessa Lachey, will be paired Monday night with "NCIS," entering its 19th season with star Mark Harmon. "FBI: International" will be bookended on Tuesday by family members "FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted."

Peterson and Fox’s characters, who were based in Las Vegas in the original 2000-2015 "CSI" that spawned a trio of spinoffs, will join ranks with a new team of forensic crime-busters led by Paula Newsome ("Chicago Med").

Another fall newcomer is the comedy "Ghosts," about the new owners (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) of a country estate that comes with spirits described as "eclectic." It’s based on a eponymous British series, a critical darling.

Midseason shows will include the medical drama "Good Sam," with Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs; the comedy "Smallwood," starring Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes and Chi McBride and based on pro bowler Tom Smallwood's second-act career, and the reality show "Come Dance With Me."