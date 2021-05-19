TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

CBS bets on 'CSI' revival, 'NCIS,' 'FBI' franchises in fall

"NCIS" veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox will

"NCIS" veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox will return to the CBS franchise with "NCIS: Vegas" this fall. Credit: Invision / AP / Rich Fury

By The Associated Press
Print

CBS is reviving its hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home.

"CSI: Vegas" will debut this fall alongside the network’s expansion of its "NCIS" and "FBI" drama franchises, CBS said Wednesday in unveiling its 2021-22 schedule for advertisers and media.

"NCIS: Hawaii," starring Vanessa Lachey, will be paired Monday night with "NCIS," entering its 19th season with star Mark Harmon. "FBI: International" will be bookended on Tuesday by family members "FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted."

Peterson and Fox’s characters, who were based in Las Vegas in the original 2000-2015 "CSI" that spawned a trio of spinoffs, will join ranks with a new team of forensic crime-busters led by Paula Newsome ("Chicago Med").

Another fall newcomer is the comedy "Ghosts," about the new owners (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) of a country estate that comes with spirits described as "eclectic." It’s based on a eponymous British series, a critical darling.

Midseason shows will include the medical drama "Good Sam," with Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs; the comedy "Smallwood," starring Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes and Chi McBride and based on pro bowler Tom Smallwood's second-act career, and the reality show "Come Dance With Me."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Will Hochman as Joe Hill in the season
'Blue Bloods' name-checks LI Italian deli again
Maggie Q, from left, Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza
Upcoming Fox network sitcom set on Long Island
Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, and Adrienne Warren
ABC's 'Women of the Movement' about Till's mother
Newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Joy Mangano is looking for inventors for her
LI's Joy Mangano seeks inventors for new reality show
Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will star in true-crime
NBC touts Zellweger, 'Law & Order' for 2021-22 season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?