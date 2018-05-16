It's Cedric the Entertainer for Kevin James.

Citing a “bold scheduling” move, CBS announced Wednesday that the Cedric sitcom, “The Neighborhood,” will land Mondays at 8 p.m. in the fall. Long Island-produced “Kevin Can Wait” held down that time period last season and until the abrupt cancellation this weekend, was expected to settle there as well for the next season

"The Neighborhood" is one of two new sitcoms featuring an African American lead; the other being "Happy Together" with Damon Wayans Jr. The absence of diversity has long been an issue for CBS, while TV critics (including Jimmy Kimmel, during Tuesday's ABC upfront presentation ) reliably and regularly chastise the network for what they call its lack of inclusion.

In other major moves, CBS will add reboots of “Magnum PI” (to Mondays) and “Murphy Brown” (to Thursdays). Both shows were expected, the new time periods were not.

Here's the new lineup, with new shows in bold:

MONDAY

8 p.m. “The Neighborhood,” with Cedric as “an opinionated neighbor” who suddenly has “the friendliest guy in the Midwest” (Max Greenfield) move next door.

8:30 p.m. “Happy Together,” with Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West, as a married couple who have a new live-in houseguest. Cooper (Felix Mallard), a pop star.

9 p.m. “Magnum P.I.,” with Jay Hernandez as Magnum, a Navy SEAL back from Afghanistan, remaking his life as a P.I.

10 p.m. “Bull”

TUESDAY

8 p.m. “NCIS”

9 p.m. “FBI,” from Dick Wolf, about the “inner workings” of the New York office of the FBI, with agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), Omar Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and Kristen Chazal (Ebonée Noel).

10 p.m. “NCIS: New Orleans”

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. “Survivor”

9 p.m. “Seal Team”

10 p.m. “Criminal Minds”

THURSDAY

8 p.m. “The Big Bang Theory”

8:30 p.m. “Young Sheldon”

9 p.m. “Mom”

9:30 p.m. “Murphy Brown,” about Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen), “now in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, 'fake news' and a vastly different political climate. Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy returns to the airwaves with her original FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), investigative journalist Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto), and producer Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud.)” Meanwhile, Murphy's son — famously born during the original run — Avery (Jake McDorman) who follows closely in her footsteps. CBS also added a new (and familiar) face to the cast: Tyne Daly as the sister of bar owner Phil (the late Pat Corley).

10 p.m. “S.W.A.T.”

FRIDAY

8 p.m. “MacGyver”

9 p.m. “Hawaii Five-0”

10 p.m. “Blue Bloods”

SATURDAY

8 p.m. “Crimetime Saturday”

10 p.m. “48 Hours”

SUNDAY

7 p.m. “60 Minutes”

8 p.m. “God Friended Me,” about an “outspoken atheist" (Brandon Micheal Hall) who is “friended” by God and “unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.”

9 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles”

10 p.m. “Madam Secretary”