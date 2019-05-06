Norah O'Donnell — co-host of "CBS This Morning" and an NBC News veteran long before joining CBS — has been named anchor of "CBS Evening News," the network announced Monday.

In addition, CBS said "Evening News," for decades based at Manhattan's CBS News headquarters on the upper West Side, will move to Washington. Both changes are effective this summer.

A new "CBSTM" lineup was also named Monday: The incumbent Gayle King will be joined by CBS News veteran Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil as co-hosts.

Hardly a surprise — all was expected and has been for weeks — O'Donnell's appointment is still a considerable move for the also-ran once-proud "Evening News."

And also-ran is the right term: Deep in third with the current anchor, Jeff Glor, "Evening News" is largely a non-factor in the two-show horse race between NBC and ABC. Its lackluster performance comes at time of resurgence and audience rebuilding for those networks' programs, which not so long ago were deemed irrelevant in the 24-hour news cycle world.

“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” said CBS News president, Susan Zirinsky. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage.”

In fact, that has always been the job — but getting the job done has been the problem. Glor, 43, appointed December 2017, could never quite shake the image of callow youth. say how old he is? think he is 43? /added/ mg His predecessor, Scott Pelley, enjoyed success at "60 Minutes," but considerably less so in this role. Katie Couric, the first female anchor of "EN," oversaw an editorially successful program but one that could make little headway against the leaders.

Since the mid-2000's, only one anchor of "EN" has held a competitive position: Bob Schieffer, who was a placeholder at the time (2005) and is now 82.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While O'Donnell's promotion was expected, her departure from "CBSTM" was spun in some quarters — reflected in the tabloid press — as a victory for King, who is reported to have boosted her salary to at least $10 million per year. O'Donnell's new salary is not believed to be anywhere near that range.

But the move to Washington clearly plays to O'Donnell's strengths, who becomes the network's lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights, and remains a contributing correspondent for "60 Minutes." Those primaries and those election nights over the next two years will be singular TV events and by placing O'Donnell in the midst of them, and in the capital, positions CBS News at least theoretically at a favorable vantage point.

The impact on New York — and the famed "Milk Factory" on West 57th — is far less certain. Beginning in 1947, CBS has originated TV news broadcasts from both that location and from the 29th floor of the old Graybar building adjoining Grand Central Terminal, where TV's first national daily news program originated, in 1963.

"Doug Edwards with the News" launched in 1950, and Edwards was succeeded by Walter Cronkite in 1962. Over his 17-year tenure, "Evening News" became the most watched, and most famous, television news broadcast in the world, its anchor a symbol of the mighty American TV news machine.

O'Donnell, 45, a native of Washington, D.C., began her TV news career in 1999 as NBC News Washington correspondent, and become a rotating anchor of "Weekend Today" the same year. She was named NBC News White House correspondent in 2003, and joined CBS News in the same capacity in 2011.

Separately, CBS said John Dickerson, currently at "CBSTM," will join "60 Minutes."