CBS renews 23 shows, 'Blue Bloods,' 'All Rise' among them

Tom Selleck stars in CBS' "Blue Bloods," one of 33 series that will be returning for the network's 2020-21 season. Credit: John Paul Filo / CBS via AP

By The Associated Press
TV viewers craving familiarity will find it on CBS, which is renewing nearly two-dozen series including newcomers “The Unicorn" and “All Rise,” and stalwarts “Blue Bloods” and “The Amazing Race.”

CBS said Wednesday that 23 returning shows will be part of the network’s lineup for the 2020-21 season, along with new series to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Also returning are “Young Sheldon,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Evil.”

CBS is dropping some big-name stars and their shows: the Edie Falco drama “Tommy” and sitcoms “Carol’s Second Act” with Patricia Heaton, “Man with a Plan” starring Matt LeBlanc and “Broke” with Pauley Perrette. Previously canceled shows include “God Friended Me,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Criminal Minds.”

That leaves relatively scant room for freshman entries, not surprising for the network with long-running, popular series including the “NCIS” franchise. Last year, CBS brought back 24 series.

The network’s low-key announcement was a sign of how much the coronavirus pandemic has unsettled the TV industry, which traditionally presents its fall schedules each May with fanfare and meet-and-greets with stars to lure commitments from ad buyers.

