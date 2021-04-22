TODAY'S PAPER
Taye Diggs, Hannah Brown, Iggy Azalea to appear on new 'Celebrity Dating Game'

Taye Diggs will be among the contestants in ABC's "Celebrity Dating Game." Credit: Getty Images for IMDb / Rich Polk

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The first contestants to appear on ABC's upcoming new prime-time series "The Celebrity Dating Game" will be actor Taye Diggs, singer Iggy Azalea and former "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown.

The newest update of "The Dating Game," which ran in various permutations on both daytime and prime-time TV for more than three decades following its 1965 debut, the previously announced celebrity version will be hosted by two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, and actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel. It premieres on June 14.

Bolton, 68, told "Entertainment Tonight" Wednesday, "Hannah Brown is one of the guests." Going into song, he added, "I wound up, at one point, singing: 'I found someone / She's from Tuscaloosa / She was on "The Bachelorette" / She's been movin' on since Jed did her wrong,' " referring to Jed Wyatt, her season's winner. Brown and Wyatt got engaged in the show's 2019 season finale, but in the live "After the Final Rose" special, it was revealed that she had called off her engagement after reading contradictory reports about a woman with whom he'd ended a previous relationship just before going on "The Bachelorette."

When asked if Brown, 26, had begun a relationship through the new show, premiering June 14, Bolton teased, "That's a very good question."

