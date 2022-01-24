Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and pop star Charlie Puth each starred in a Super Bowl teaser commercial Monday promoting Cheetos Crunchy Flamin' Hot cheese-favored snacks and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch tortilla chips. Both brands are from the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo.

In the first teaser, titled "Trailer," Megan Thee Stallion eats from a bag of Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips as she walks up to her trailer on a studio lot. She finds the door locked. After a moment, a sloth's arm reaches out and knocks the trailer's "Megan Thee Stallion" nameplate to the ground. An astounded Megan shoots back, "Excuse me?!"

"Good thing you said you didn’t have any sloth allergies, huh @theestallion," the social-media accounts for Cheetos' cartoon mascot, Chester Cheetah, posted, along with the video that also appears on both the Doritos and the Cheetos brands YouTube channels.

This follows a Wednesday teaser, "Questions," in which Megan checks in at a studio lot and a production assistant asks if she has any allergies to cats or dogs — or deer, foxes, bears, water buffaloes or sloths. Taken aback, Megan nonetheless answers no. As the star is let in, the production assistant asks, "And one more thing: You're comfortable around crocodiles, right?"

Monday's second teaser, "Paw Prints," shows a beatboxing Puth arriving at his own trailer. To his surprise, the door is open. He enters warily and sees orange paw prints all over, as well as two opened, partially full bags of the two snack foods lying on their sides. He picks up an orange feather and wonders, "What the --?"

"Uh yeah … can someone get more #FlaminHot snacks for @charlieputh 's trailer? thx," the Chester Cheetah accounts posted.

Super Bowl LVI will be played at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.