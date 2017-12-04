TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 41° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 41° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

PBS replacing ‘Charlie Rose’ with Christiane Amanpour’s CNN show

Christiane Amanpour's interview program will air in place

Christiane Amanpour's interview program will air in place of the canceled "Charlie Rose," PBS said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Verne Gay  verne.gay@newsday.com @vernejgay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PBS has a replacement for Charlie Rose, whose interview program ended Nov. 20 following a report documenting a pattern of sexual harassment. PBS announced that Christiane Amanpour’s long-running CNN interview program, “Amanpour,” will air at 11 p.m. weeknights on an “interim” basis. The program will begin airing on WNET/13 on Monday and will be rolled out to other stations starting Dec. 11, PBS said.

Rose’s interview program, “Charlie Rose,” which launched in 1991 on Channel 13, ended when CBS, Bloomberg Television and PBS announced suspension of the journalist in the wake of a Washington Post report that said Rose had sexually harassed at least eight female employees and interns who worked for his production company. The following day, PBS parted ways with the journalist and canceled his program; hours later, CBS fired Rose as co-anchor of “CBS This Morning.”

“Amanpour” — which airs at 2 and 5 p.m. on CNN — will be named “Amanpour on PBS” during its run there. “Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist,” said Channel 13 chief Neal Shapiro in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Academy Awards to start 30 minutes earlier
'House of Cards' to resume filming without Spacey
Front row from left, 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees See photos from the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors
Executive producer Kathy Connell said Monday, Dec. 4, Kristen Bell to be first host of the SAG Awards
Billy Bush, seen on Sept. 19, 2014, wrote Billy Bush: Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real
Ben Bradlee is the subject of ‘The Newspaperman’: Ben Bradlee portrait is puffery