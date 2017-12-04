PBS has a replacement for Charlie Rose, whose interview program ended Nov. 20 following a report documenting a pattern of sexual harassment. PBS announced that Christiane Amanpour’s long-running CNN interview program, “Amanpour,” will air at 11 p.m. weeknights on an “interim” basis. The program will begin airing on WNET/13 on Monday and will be rolled out to other stations starting Dec. 11, PBS said.

Rose’s interview program, “Charlie Rose,” which launched in 1991 on Channel 13, ended when CBS, Bloomberg Television and PBS announced suspension of the journalist in the wake of a Washington Post report that said Rose had sexually harassed at least eight female employees and interns who worked for his production company. The following day, PBS parted ways with the journalist and canceled his program; hours later, CBS fired Rose as co-anchor of “CBS This Morning.”

“Amanpour” — which airs at 2 and 5 p.m. on CNN — will be named “Amanpour on PBS” during its run there. “Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist,” said Channel 13 chief Neal Shapiro in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”