Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell respond to Charlie Rose allegations

“None of us ever thought we’d be sitting here at this table telling this story, but here we are,” said “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King on Tuesday’s edition of the network’s morning program, about the suspension of longtime colleague and veteran CBS News anchor Charlie Rose. Rose was suspended Monday after publication of a Washington Post story detailing a long history of sexual harassment.

Both King and co-anchor Norah O’Donnell offered prepared remarks on this morning’s show, with O’Donnell saying at the outset, “Let me be very clear. There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I’ve been doing a lot of listening.” She added, “Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning.”

Rose, 75, was suspended by both CBS News and PBS, which distributes his interview program, following the Post Report which quoted women – colleagues and interns working for his PBS program – who said Rose had groped them in the back seats of cars, or had harassed them at his home in Bellport.

On Tuesday’s “CBS This Morning” -- which Rose has co-hosted since 2012 -- both King and O’Donnell addressed Rose’s suspension without at first mentioning Rose by name. But King -- who said she had fielded calls from family and a particularly famous friend, Oprah Winfrey, telling them “I’m not OK” -- said “I’ve enjoyed a friendship and partnership with Charlie the last five years. I’ve held him in such high regard. What do you say when someone you care deeply about has done something that’s so horrible?”

She added, “I can’t stop thinking about the anguish of these women -- what happened to their dignity, their bodies, maybe even their careers. I can’t stop thinking about that either.”

Both O’Donnell and King said they planned to speak to Rose later Tuesday.

In a statement released to the Post Monday, Rose said in part, “in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior.”

