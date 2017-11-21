The Diocese of Rockville Centre has rescinded an award it planned to give television reporter Charlie Rose after learning of allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Sean Dolan, a spokesman for the diocese, said organizers uninvited Rose from Tuesday’s luncheon at the Garden City Hotel, where they had planned to honor the anchor as a “leader in broadcast media.”

“In light of allegations that surfaced publicly yesterday, Telecare, the television station of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, has determined that Charlie Rose will not be attending, or receiving an award at today’s luncheon,” Dolan said in a statement. “We pray for all victims of any form of abuse or harassment.”

Rose, 75, was fired by CBS News and suspended by PBS, which distributes his interview program, following a Washington Post report that quoted women — colleagues and interns working for his PBS program — who said Rose had groped them in the back seats of cars or had harassed them at his home in Bellport.

In a statement released to the Post Monday, Rose said in part: “In the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior.”

The diocese continued with plans to honor Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the pope’s representative at the United Nations, with the Religious Leader Award and Lawrence Bossidy with the Business Leader Award.