TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Charlize Theron, more among Golden Globe presenters

Charlize Theron attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women

Charlize Theron attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, on Dec. 11, 2019, in Hollywood. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Robyn Beck

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present.

Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards that will air on NBC. It will be the fifth time Gervais is the master of ceremonies after hosting the show from 2010 to 2012 and in 2016.

Gervais' hosting stints have been marked by relentless skewering of his fellow actors and the HFPA.

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. He is a four-time Golden Globe winner for his acting work on “Big,” “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” along with his directing efforts in HBO’s 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers.”

Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television. The talk-show and game-show host is a multiple Emmy winner and Globe nominee.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building Lifetime returns to R. Kelly with powerful new series
Alex and Jean Trebek attend the 2014 AFI LI native Jean Trebek opens up about her husband's cancer
Mariah Carey performs on "The Tonight Show In 2020: 30 years of Mariah Carey, 'Survivor' turns 20, more anniversaries
Carrie Underwood hosts the 53rd annual CMA Carrie Underwood stepping down as CMA Awards co-host
Pop TV will air a marathon Couch bound for New Year's Eve, Day? Here's what to watch
Billy Joel performs at NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans The biggest LI entertainment milestones of the 2010s
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search