CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he's frustrated at his TV role

Newsman Chris Cuomo talked about some of his frustrations on his morning SiriusXM show, "Let's Get After It."  Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed on his SiriusXM show that he's feeling frustration in his job, saying he doesn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyperpartisanship.”

Cuomo said Monday on “Let’s Get After It" that he’s tired of some things that go along with being a TV host. That includes interviewing disingenuous politicians — “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

A representative for Cuomo at CNN did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” said Cuomo, who has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been broadcasting from the basement of his Southampton home while in self-quarantine.

Cuomo, 49, also took aim at President Donald Trump.

The TV personality said he doesn’t want to spend his time “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Cuomo lamented that his profession doesn’t allow him to tell his critics to “go to hell.”

"I don't like what I do professionally,'' he said.

