Chris Hardwick to resume NBC roles after assault claim review

The TV personality will serve as a guest host next Tuesday on "America's Got Talent" and will return as host for season 3 of "The Wall" game show.

 Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. in 2018.   Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Chris Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a review of sexual assault allegations made by a former girlfriend.

NBC said that Hardwick will serve as a guest host next Tuesday on "America's Got Talent" and will return as host for season 3 of "The Wall" game show. Production on "The Wall" is set to begin in the fall.

NBC's confirmation Tuesday that Hardwick, 46, was keeping the gigs came a week after AMC said he would be back with "Talking Dead" and "Talking with Chris Hardwick" following the review.

In announcing its decision, AMC said it was the "appropriate step" after interviewing a number of people in connection with the allegations against Hardwick.

He is scheduled to resume work on "Talking Dead," companion to drama series "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead" on Aug. 12, the date that the latter show returns for the second half of its fourth season. Yvette Nicole Brown had been named interim host during the review.

Hardwick has acknowledged that an online post by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple's three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments.

