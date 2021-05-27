Chris Noth will reprise his role as business mogul John James "Mr. Big" Preston in HBO Max's upcoming "Sex and the City" sequel series.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That… ," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a statement Wednesday via the streaming service. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex and the City' story without our Mr. Big?"

Noth's character, a love interest (and eventual husband) for star Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, appeared in 40 of the 1998-2004 HBO comedy's 94 episodes, and in the 2008 and 2010 sequel movies. HBO Max had announced the new series on Jan. 10, saying stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis would return. The fourth member of the ensemble, Kim Cattrall, said in 2017 that she had no plans to return to any future project.

Noth, 66, who has starred in series including "Law & Order" and "The Good Wife," has not commented publicly.