TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Christiane Amanpour permanently replaces Charlie Rose on PBS

Her new "Amanpour & Company" will begin in July.

Christiane Amanpour at the 2018 The National

 Christiane Amanpour at the 2018 The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

Moving from “interim” to “permanent,” Christiane Amanpour and PBS announced Tuesday that her CNN-produced “Amanpour” will expand to an hour and fill the time period once occupied by Charlie Rose. The new program, which will launch in July, will be re-titled “Amanpour & Company.”

Like Rose's long-running program, “Amanpour” is also interview-based, although WNET/13 --where portions of the new show will originate – said the new hour-long nightly program will feature contributors: Walter Isaacson, the author (and former CNN chairman), NPR host Michel Martin, Bustle contributing editor Alicia Melendez and “PBS NewsHour” correspondent Hari Sreenivasan. They'll be based in New York while Amanpour will continue to be based in London. 

Per PBS, “the new series will feature wide-ranging, in-depth conversations with global thought leaders and cultural influencers on the issues and trends impacting the world each day, from politics, business and technology to arts, science and sports.”

Rose's long-running program was abruptly canceled in December following reports of sexual misconduct by the host at his production company. “Amanpour” – which also airs on CNN – has effectively been repurposed in the 11 p.m. time period ever since. (The new hour-long version will also replace “Amanpour” on CNN.)

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" picks up 'Justice for Hannah' in new '13 Reasons Why' trailer
Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths
"American Idol" contestant Jurnee will perform on the 'American Idol' tour returning to LI
John Dickerson is noted for asking penetrating questions Dickerson on replacing Rose on 'CBS This Morning'
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in USA's "Suits" 5 Meghan Markle TV roles
Adult film star Stormy Daniels on "Saturday Night Stormy Daniels mocks Donald Trump on 'SNL'