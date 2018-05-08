Moving from “interim” to “permanent,” Christiane Amanpour and PBS announced Tuesday that her CNN-produced “Amanpour” will expand to an hour and fill the time period once occupied by Charlie Rose. The new program, which will launch in July, will be re-titled “Amanpour & Company.”

Like Rose's long-running program, “Amanpour” is also interview-based, although WNET/13 --where portions of the new show will originate – said the new hour-long nightly program will feature contributors: Walter Isaacson, the author (and former CNN chairman), NPR host Michel Martin, Bustle contributing editor Alicia Melendez and “PBS NewsHour” correspondent Hari Sreenivasan. They'll be based in New York while Amanpour will continue to be based in London.

Per PBS, “the new series will feature wide-ranging, in-depth conversations with global thought leaders and cultural influencers on the issues and trends impacting the world each day, from politics, business and technology to arts, science and sports.”

Rose's long-running program was abruptly canceled in December following reports of sexual misconduct by the host at his production company. “Amanpour” – which also airs on CNN – has effectively been repurposed in the 11 p.m. time period ever since. (The new hour-long version will also replace “Amanpour” on CNN.)