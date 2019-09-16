Christie Brinkley, one of the key contestants on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars," has left the show following an injury to her wrist and arm, which required surgery, according to ABC early Monday. She'll be replaced by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

According to a joint statement from BBC Studios and ABC, partners on the series entering its 28th season Monday night, Brinkley broke her arm while “while rehearsing for the premiere."

"She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show," the statement said. "Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Long Island supermodel Brinkley had her own statement: "Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

In a new season essentially billed as a comeback one for "DWTS" — which saw a ratings collapse last season — Brinkley was expected to be the contestant leading the charge. She is genuinely famous, a household name, and at 65 years of age, squarely in the "DWTS" demographic sweet spot.

Once married, of course, to Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994, mother of Alexa Ray Joel, Brinkley in fact has been famous almost continuously since 1973, when she launched her modeling career in Paris after growing up in California. That led to a quarter-century-long contract with cosmetics maker, Cover Girl, which began in 1976. Brinkley was one of the first to be accorded "supermodel" status.

"DWTS" saw ratings collapse by two million viewers last season, which averaged about 8.7 million. For the 28th, the production team was changed, and various changes initiated, up to and including a new mirror ball. Among the major changes -- an overhaul of the voting procedure to prevent a repeat of last year's Bobby Bones victory.

Nevertheless, hints to the biggest change are in the name: This time ABC insisted on "stars" for the 28th —genuine ones, and not the sort where you have to perform a Google search to find who they are. Brinkley did not require a Google search. Other famous contestants include former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, Lamar Odom, James Van der Beek and country music star Lauren Alaina. Former Trump administration press secretary Sean Spicer, who was born in Manhasset, needed no introduction either.