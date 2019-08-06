Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley pays homage to her iconic role in "National Lampoon's Vacation" when the '80s-set sitcom "The Goldbergs" opens season 7 with a tribute to that 1983 film.

ABC said Monday that the episode "Vacation," airing Sept. 25, follows Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Murray Goldberg (Jeff Garlin) taking their family on a road trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. In "National Lampoon's Vacation," the Griswold parents (Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo) take their children (Anthony Michael Hall, Dana Baron) and Aunt Edna (Imogene Coca) to the fictional Walley World (filmed at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California).

Planned as a bonding experience before the older of the three Goldberg children, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile), leave for college, the trip, as in the movie, does not go as planned. The series loosely based on creator Adam F. Goldberg's life, also stars Sean Giambrone as a young Adam, an off-screen Patton Oswalt as the narrating adult Adam, and Great Neck-born Oscar-nominee George Segal as Beverly's father, Albert.

In the 1983 movie, Brinkley had played the unnamed Girl in the Ferrari with whom dad Clark Griswold becomes infatuated. Her and Hall's guest-star roles on "The Goldbergs" will be announced at a later date.

The series has paid homage to several 1980s movies. Often these are specific bits, such as a "Say Anything" boombox serenade in season 1's "The Ring." But three episodes were devoted to a full pastiche: the first season's "Goonies Never Say Die!," in which Adam finds a treasure map and enlists his siblings in a search; season 2's "Barry Goldberg's Day Off," following Barry's attempt to create a Ferris Bueller truant day; and season 3's "The 'Dirty Dancing' Dance,” which finds Erica and boyfriend Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner) trying to live out that Catskills romance at a school dance.