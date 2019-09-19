The hosts of the CBS daytime discussion show "The Talk" displayed an X-ray of Christie Brinkley's broken arm on a live edition Thursday afternoon, in an effort to rebut claims by talk-show host Wendy Williams that Brinkley had faked her injury.

"People like Wendy Williams were saying you somehow faked it," co-host Sharon Osbourne told the 65-year-old supermodel, who had been rehearsing to compete on "Dancing With the Stars" when she broke her right arm and recruited her 21-year-old daughter Sailor to substitute for her on days' notice.

"It wasn't people like Wendy Williams, it was Wendy Williams," Brinkley, of Bridgehampton, replied, to audience applause. "Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me. Stunning," she continued. "Because I'd been on Wendy's show a few times and for some reason she liked me. And she would call on me to support her in tough times. I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright and she was about to drop out of 'Chicago,' " the Broadway musical revival in which Brinkley has starred, "and would I come over and talk to her? … And I gave her all the same advice that I'm giving Sailor right now: 'Don't let the fear keep you from experiencing something. Go for it.' … I was there for her," Brinkley said.

"Then she goes through a divorce. I get a call again because," the four-time divorcée joked, "let's face it, I'm kind of an expert in that! … So I thought it was a mistake when somebody said she was" making the allegation that Brinkley was feigning injury in a plan to give her daughter a publicity spotlight.

When co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the judges on "Dancing With the Stars," asked if Brinkley had any message for Williams, the model replied, "My message to Wendy is it's so much more fun to be kind. Try it, y'know. Try it. I say it to all the people — it can't feel good to try to hurt other people. It can't feel good. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong."

A spokeswoman for Williams said the talk-show host was in a taping Thursday midafternoon and would have no immediate comment.

Brinkley described the moment when she fell, saying one hand at hit the floor at "exactly the wrong angle … and the second it hit, I knew. I grabbed my wrist, I felt sharp things in my wrist." She later said of the bones in her arm, "I didn't just break them — because of the angle that I hit, they shattered, And I don't have osteoporosis or anything like that. … It happens to athletes, it happens to teenagers. … And my surgery that was supposed to take an hour-and-a-half ended up taking three hours. And they ended up putting [in] a plate and a net thing. ..."

She said Sailor, also a model, had initially resisted stepping in for her. "My daughter was on an airplane and coming out to sit in the audience to cheer me on. And I called her up and I said, 'Honey, I've had an accident — I hurt myself. I need you to replace me.' … And she's like, 'Mom, I'm not showbizzy like you. I cannot do this — don't ask me.' … And I said, 'Honey I really think that you would discover a joy and a love. And you don't have to worry about being perfect because everybody knows everybody else has worked for three weeks to do this and you're only going to be getting three days to cram everything in."

At one point, co-host Sheryl Underwood began to introduce a commercial, saying, "Before we go to break--"

"Don't say break!" Brinkley quipped, to much audience and panel laughter.