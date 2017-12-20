TODAY'S PAPER
‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘Scrooged,’ more Christmas weekend TV highlights

What to watch and where, from the classics to marathons

Bill Murray in "Scrooged" Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

By Diane Werts Special to Newsday
Too many Christmas shows to watch them all? Then you know we can’t cover them all. But we’ve selected some holiday weekend highlights.

CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — Half-hour ’60s cartoon (Friday 7 and 9:45 p.m., TNT; Monday 8 p.m., NBC/4)

“Miracle on 34th Street” — 1947 (Saturday 8 a.m., Sunday 12:30 p.m., AMC; Monday 8:30 a.m., 4 p.m., Sundance).

“White Christmas” with Bing Crosby (Saturday 10:15 a.m., Sunday 2:45 p.m., AMC; Monday 1:15 p.m., 12:45 a.m., Sundance).

“A Christmas Carol” — George C. Scott (Saturday 10 p.m., Sunday 7:30 p.m., AMC; Monday 10:45 a.m., 8:15 p.m., Sundance); Alastair Sim (Sunday night at midnight, Antenna TV). Plus, Bill Murray’s “Scrooged” (Saturday 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., Sunday 10 p.m., AMC; Monday 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Sundance).

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — With James Stewart (Sunday 8 p.m., NBC).

“A Christmas Story” — 1983 (Sunday 8 p.m., then every 2 hours for 24 hours, TBS/TNT).

VINTAGE TV MARATHONS

Sundance (Saturday 6 a.m.-8 p.m.) — Memorable holidays with “Bob Newhart,” “Mary Tyler Moore,” “Barney Miller,” “Andy Griffith,” “M*A*S*H,” “All in the Family.”

MeTV (Saturday 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.-Monday 10 p.m. Monday night 12:30-2 a.m.) — Most episodes are yule-themed, including “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Have Gun, Will Travel,” “Rawhide,” “Donna Reed,” “Brady Bunch,” “T.J. Hooker,” “M*A*S*H,” “Andy Griffith,” “Twilight Zone.”

Antenna TV (Saturday 1 p.m.-Monday night 2 a.m.) — Saturday’s holiday timeline moves from ’50s oldies (“Father Knows Best,” “Burns and Allen”) into the ’60s (“Patty Duke,” “Green Acres”). Overnight into Sunday brings the ’70s (“Partridge Family,” “All in the Family”), then ’80s (“Barney Miller,” “Family Ties”), ’90s (“Growing Pains,” “Sabrina”) and ’00s (Ted Danson’s “Becker”). Sunday night mixes ’em up. Monday does it again.

Cozi TV (Sunday 6 a.m.-11 p.m.) — Mostly festive lineup includes “Lone Ranger,” “Little House,” “Six Million Dollar Man,” “Quantum Leap.”

More marathons — on TV One (Sunday 6 a.m.-6 p.m.: “The Jeffersons,” “Living Single,” “Different World”); Logo (Sunday 1-8 p.m.: “Roseanne,” “Married With Children”); Laff (Monday 4 a.m.-midnight: “Grace Under Fire,” “Night Court,” “Drew Carey”).

NEWER EPISODES

Holiday themes on “Touched by an Angel” (Friday 8-11 a.m., UP), “That ’70s Show” (Sunday 6 a.m.-noon, IFC), “Mike & Molly”/”How I Met Your Mother” (Sunday 7 a.m.-noon, FX), “Modern Family”/”Big Bang Theory” (Sunday 7-11 p.m., WWOR/9), “The Simpsons” (Sunday 4-8 p.m., Monday 6 p.m.-midnight, FXX), “Monk” (Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., WE), “Friends” (Monday 3-5 p.m., WPIX/11; 6-9 p.m., Spike).

Adult Swim (Cartoon Network: Friday 8 p.m.-6 a.m., Sunday 8 p.m.-6 a.m.) — “King of the Hill,” “Black Jesus,” “Robot Chicken.”

Fox/5 (Sunday 8-10 p.m.) — “Simpsons,” “Ice Age” special,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers.”

TV Land (Sunday 8 p.m.-Monday 6 a.m.) — “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “King of Queens,” “Golden Girls,” “Roseanne.”

Nick at Nite (Sunday 8 p.m.-Monday 5 a.m.) — “Full House,” “Fresh Prince,” “Friends,” “Two and a Half Men,” “George Lopez.”

MOVIE MARATHONS

Christmas TV movies dominate Hallmark, HMM, Lifetime, Freeform, UP, Aspire and ion/31. Other merry movie marathons on AMC (Saturday 6 a.m.-Monday 6 a.m.), FX (Sunday 3 p.m.-3 a.m.), TV One (Sunday 6 p.m.-Tuesday 4 a.m.), TCM (Sunday 6 p.m.-Monday 4 p.m.).

YULE LOG

WPIX/11 has fireplace/carols Sunday 6-7 p.m., Monday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; WLNY/10/55 has it Sunday 6-9 p.m., 10-11:30 p.m., 1:30-8 a.m.; HMM has it Sunday 5 p.m.-Monday 4 p.m.

