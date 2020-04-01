TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Christopher Meloni to star in 'SVU' spinoff as his old character

Christopher Meloni visits "The IMDb Show" on March

Christopher Meloni visits "The IMDb Show" on March 26, 2019, in Studio City, Calif. Credit: Getty Images for IMDb / Rich Polk

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Christopher Meloni is set to return as his "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character Det. Elliot Stabler in a spinoff of that NYPD series.

Deadline.com said this latest show in producer Dick Wolf's long-running NBC franchise has been given a 13-episode order. Meloni, who turns 59 on Thursday, earned an Emmy Award nomination for his 1999-2011 role on "SVU."

The actor has not commented on social media other than to tease a fan who inquired early Wednesday about the report, replying, "Sleep tight."

Since exiting "SVU," Meloni has appeared prolifically on television, and starred in the sitcom "Surviving Jack" and the fanciful crime drama "Happy!"

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Peter Falk as the title character of "Columbo." Couch Comfort: Where to watch 24 vintage TV police dramas
Chris Cuomo in 2018. The CNN host, who CNN's Chris Cuomo has coronavirus
Lorne Greene starred as Ben Cartwright on "Bonanza." Couch Comfort: Where to watch vintage Westerns
Savannah Guthrie attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Savannah Guthrie back on 'Today' set
Elton John attends a ceremony honoring him with Elton John-led concert raises $8M
Long Islander Jenna Compono will appear on MTV's LI's Jenna Compono returns for latest MTV 'Challenge'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search