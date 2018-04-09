Chuck McCann, one of New York television’s quintessential personalities in fondly remembered children’s shows and countless commercials, died Sunday at 83 in a Los Angeles hospital. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his publicist, Edward Lozzi.

One of TV’s most prolific voice-over artists, and an actor in numerous series and films, he may be best known as a beloved host of 1960s children’s TV programs and sketch comedy shows, including “The Puppet Hotel,” “The Great Bombo’s Magic Cartoon Circus” and, for his longtime home, WPIX/11, the largely ad-libbed “Let’s Have Fun,” and “The Chuck McCann Show,” among others. Alongside other WPIX performers such as Officer Joe Bolton and Captain Jack McCarthy, McCann was a friendly grown-up who introduced a generation of baby boomers to gently surreal comedy and the magic of silent movies.

His sunny face appeared in commercials for products including a 1970s and ’80s series for Right Guard antiperspirant — as the “Hi Guy” neighbor in a pair of apartments sharing a single medicine chest in a shared wall — and his expressive voice appeared in animated series and in spots for General Mills, for which he initially voiced the cereal mascot Sonny the Cuckoo Bird (“I’m cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs”).

A third-generation performer whose grandfather performed in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show and whose father, Val McCann, was a big-band leader, McCann was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 2, 1934, and grew up in Queens. He began performing in such children’s shows as “Captain Kangaroo” and “Rootie Kazootie,” and in 1962 was among the voices on the hit comedy album lampooning the Kennedy administration, “The First Family.”

Following his own 1960s children’s shows, he made his film debut playing a deaf-mute in the acclaimed drama “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1968), and starred in the cult film “The Projectionist” (1971), in which his character enters some of the movies he projects on-screen and he imagines himself as the superhero Captain Flash.

McCann’s numerous TV guest appearances included “Bonanza,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Kojack,” “The Rockford Files” and many others, up through a recurring role as Judge Byron Fudd in “Boston Legal.” He did countless TV voice-overs, from the Saturday-morning spy spoof “Cool McCool” in 1966 to Moe in the avant-garde “Adventure Time” in the 2010s.

McCann is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Fanning, and two daughters.