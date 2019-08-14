TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Cicely Tyson joins cast of Ava DuVernay series on OWN

Cicely Tyson speaks at her Hand and Footprint

Cicely Tyson speaks at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles, on April 27, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Cicely Tyson will join the cast as a series regular in Ava DuVernay's new romance anthology series on OWN, "Cherish the Day."

The network said Tuesday that the 94-year-old legend will play Miss Luma Lee Langston, a star of stage and screen in decades past. She joins previously announced leads Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller.

The series, which premieres in 2020, will chronicle the lives of one couple per season, with each episode spanning a single day. It's DuVernay's second series on OWN since the creation of "Queen Sugar."

Roquemore plays Gently James, Luma's live-in assistant who is encouraged by Miss Luma Lee to strike up a romance with Evan Fisher, played by Miller. DuVernay is the creator and executive producer.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Luke Islam of Garden City South, an "America's LIer, 12, gets standing ovation on live 'AGT'
Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "JT Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub
Reality-TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley attend the 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with tax evasion
Hannah Brown at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango 'Bachelorette' says she's been 'struggling' emotionally
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN backs Chris Cuomo after LI confrontation
Kenya Barris, left, and Rania "Rainbow" Barris arrive 'Black-ish' creator divorcing wife of 20 years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search