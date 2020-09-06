TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Lifetime casts Ciera Payton as talk-host Wendy Williams for biopic

Actress Ciera Payton is set to play talk-show

Actress Ciera Payton is set to play talk-show host Wendy Williams in an upcoming Lifetime movie. Credit: Alex Stone Photography

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Lifetime has cast Ciera Payton (BET's "The Oval," Netflix's "She's Gotta Have It") to play daytime talk-show host Wendy Williams in a previously announced TV-movie biography.

The cable network said production stars this month for a planned release next year.

Morocco Omari stars opposite Payton as Williams' ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter.

"How you doin'!?!?!" Payton wrote on her social media, using Williams' catchphrase. "Wendy's story is powerfully inspiring. Which makes it clear why she is such a tour de force! Lifetime [and executive producers] Wendy Williams, Will Packer, and Sheila Ducksworth have assembled an amazing team and I'm so excited to be a part of it!" She added, "We're all excited to safely get to work!"

Williams, 56, announced in July that her talk show would return to the studio for its 12th season on Sept. 21.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Jericho author Ellen Meister is the cousin of LI author's novel gets boost from 'Friend' Kudrow
Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon in FX's 44 shows to watch this fall
"Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will serve as a 'Jeopardy!' is back with new setup, new Jennings role
Marie Osmond says she is leaving CBS' "The Marie Osmond leaving 'The Talk'
Former NBA Knick Charles Oakley and "Tiger King" 'DWTS' names season 29 celebrity contestants
Season 14 "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin publicly revealed on 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin ends her engagement
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search