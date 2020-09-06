Lifetime has cast Ciera Payton (BET's "The Oval," Netflix's "She's Gotta Have It") to play daytime talk-show host Wendy Williams in a previously announced TV-movie biography.

The cable network said production stars this month for a planned release next year.

Morocco Omari stars opposite Payton as Williams' ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter.

"How you doin'!?!?!" Payton wrote on her social media, using Williams' catchphrase. "Wendy's story is powerfully inspiring. Which makes it clear why she is such a tour de force! Lifetime [and executive producers] Wendy Williams, Will Packer, and Sheila Ducksworth have assembled an amazing team and I'm so excited to be a part of it!" She added, "We're all excited to safely get to work!"

Williams, 56, announced in July that her talk show would return to the studio for its 12th season on Sept. 21.