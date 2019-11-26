TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Showtime to make documentary series on gossip's Cindy Adams

New York Post columnist Cindy Adams attends the

New York Post columnist Cindy Adams attends the opening night of the Broadway play "Festen" in 2006 in Manhattan. Credit: AP / Dima Gavrysh

By The Associated Press
Print

Showtime will be putting the spotlight on Cindy Adams, the New York Post columnist and elder stateswoman of Manhattan gossip.

The 89-year-old Adams will be the subject of a documentary series in 2021 with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive producing.

At her height, Adams wrote six columns a week for the Post, appeared four times a week on New York's WNBC-TV, as well as made stops on "Geraldo" and E! She’s known for the phrase: “Only in New York, kids, only in New York.”

Adams was a founding member of the TV hit "A Current Affair" and her books include “The Gift of Jazzy.” And she has released her own fragrance, called "Gossip." She made her Broadway debut in 2001 as the narrator of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Eric McCormack, left, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and 'Will & Grace' to pay homage to 'I Love Lucy'
Hannah Brown, winner of this season's "Dancing With Hannah Brown wins 'Dancing With the Stars'
Anthony Anderson hosts the 2018 annual NAACP Image BET to air NAACP Image Awards for first time
Joe Giudice is now living in Italy at Joe Giudice shares video of apartment in Italy
Catch Kevin Bacon as a guest star on Kevin Bacon, more stars on Cozi Thanksgiving menu
Camila Cabello, left, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform Taylor Swift beats Michael Jackson record at AMAs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search