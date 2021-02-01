Keep warm with TCM's Clark Gable birthday marathon
Let it snow while you stay safe and warm in your own castle with the King,
Chill out with Turner Classic Movies on Monday with a marathon of Clark Gable movies in honor of the King's 120th birthday. The festival, which got started at 6 a.m. continues through 8 p.m. with Gable teaming up with some of his most popular leading leadies.
At 12:30 p.m., he pairs up with Jean Harlow in her final film "Saratoga" (1937). Gable woos Myrna Loy in the 1938 aviation pic "Test Pilot" co-starring Spencer Tracy at 2:15. Wrapping things up is a double shot of Gable and Joan Crawford — the 1934 weepie "Forsaking All Others" (4:30 p.m.) and 1940's bizarre "Strange Cargo" (6 p.m.) that's part penal colony escape yarn and religious parable.