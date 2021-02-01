TODAY'S PAPER
Keep warm with TCM's Clark Gable birthday marathon

Clark Gable, who was born 120 years ago,

Clark Gable, who was born 120 years ago, gets the birthday treatment on TCM. Credit: Getty Images/Hulton Archive

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Let it snow while you stay safe and warm in your own castle with the King,

Chill out with Turner Classic Movies on Monday with a marathon of Clark Gable movies in honor of the King's 120th birthday. The festival, which got started at 6 a.m. continues through 8 p.m. with Gable teaming up with some of his most popular leading leadies.

At 12:30 p.m., he pairs up with Jean Harlow in her final film "Saratoga" (1937). Gable woos Myrna Loy in the 1938 aviation pic "Test Pilot" co-starring Spencer Tracy at 2:15. Wrapping things up is a double shot of Gable and Joan Crawford — the 1934 weepie "Forsaking All Others" (4:30 p.m.) and 1940's bizarre "Strange Cargo" (6 p.m.) that's part penal colony escape yarn and religious parable.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

