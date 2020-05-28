Where to find your favorite game shows

Let the games begin. ABC has hit the jackpot its summer revivals of old game shows "Family Feud," "Press Your Luck" and "Match Game," hosted by Massapequa's own, Alec Baldwin. All three return Sunday night starting at 8 p.m., but why settle for a revival when the original shows live on in reruns. Here's where to find them.

FAMILY FEUD (3-4 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday on Buzzr) The Steve Harvey version is a staple on GSN, but first there was Richard Dawson. Female contestants couldn't wait to get kissed by the charmer who hosted the "survey says" favorite from 1978 to 1985, but his Brit wit was his greatest asset. Sometimes he even broke up at the answers, such as the time he asked "During what month does a woman begin to look pregnant?" and the contestant responded "September."

PRESS YOUR LUCK (4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and 5-6 a.m. Monday on Buzzr) Contestants had to watch out for the Whammy — and the cheesy animation that came with him — as he stole their money in this series hosted by Peter Tomarken from 1983 to 1986.

MATCH GAME (12-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday on Buzzr and 1-2 p.m. Monday-Friday on GSN) This '70s version of the fill in the blanks game had it all: Hilarious host Gene Rayburn, bickering regulars Charles Nelson Reilly and Brett Somers, semi-regulars like Betty White, polyester and hideous orange shag carpeting. -