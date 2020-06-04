CMT special focuses on good news work of everyday heroes

Country stars highlighted the heroic work of citizens and communities around the country who were coming together to help each other in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic during the "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes" TV special.

But Wednesday's show largely didn't address the protesting and rallies for racial justice that have gripped the country in the previous week following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

CMT started the show with a simple text introduction: “As social unrest grips the nation, we want to say thank you to those taking action against injustice. There are heroes all around us."

The special aired in place of their CMT Music Awards, which were postponed till October. It appeared to contain prerecorded performances and dedications from artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker and was focused on good news stories of health care workers, educators, first responders and more.

Blake Shelton spoke about the pandemic especially hurting lower income people who are food insecure, including children who rely on school lunches before highlighting the city of Kodiak, Alaska, and its school district for delivering meals to children.

Underwood, whose sisters are teachers and her mother is a former teacher, noted how educators have come up with creative solutions to keep kids learning even as classes went online. “Now more than ever we recognize what an important and difficult job they have,” Underwood said.

Darius Rucker performed “Forever and Ever, Amen,” in front of projected images of couples getting married during the pandemic.

Miranda Lambert noted most of her family were in law enforcement, including her husband who worked for New York Police Department, before playing her song “Bluebird” on the back porch of her house.