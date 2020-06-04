TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

CMT special focuses on good news work of everyday heroes

Country music stars Miranda Lambert, left, Darius Rucker

Country music stars Miranda Lambert, left, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Country stars highlighted the heroic work of citizens and communities around the country who were coming together to help each other in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic during the "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes" TV special.

But Wednesday's show largely didn't address the protesting and rallies for racial justice that have gripped the country in the previous week following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

CMT started the show with a simple text introduction: “As social unrest grips the nation, we want to say thank you to those taking action against injustice. There are heroes all around us."

The special aired in place of their CMT Music Awards, which were postponed till October. It appeared to contain prerecorded performances and dedications from artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker and was focused on good news stories of health care workers, educators, first responders and more.

Blake Shelton spoke about the pandemic especially hurting lower income people who are food insecure, including children who rely on school lunches before highlighting the city of Kodiak, Alaska, and its school district for delivering meals to children.

Underwood, whose sisters are teachers and her mother is a former teacher, noted how educators have come up with creative solutions to keep kids learning even as classes went online. “Now more than ever we recognize what an important and difficult job they have,” Underwood said.

Darius Rucker performed “Forever and Ever, Amen,” in front of projected images of couples getting married during the pandemic.

Miranda Lambert noted most of her family were in law enforcement, including her husband who worked for New York Police Department, before playing her song “Bluebird” on the back porch of her house.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Former Ch. 2 anchor and "Nightline" correspondent Dave What ever happened to: Former Ch. 2 anchor Dave Marash
The cast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has donated to 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast donates $100,000 to bail fund
Michaela Coel in HBO's "I May Destroy You." 'I May Destroy You':  Powerful subject, unfocused execution
Lea Michele on Wednesday apologized for allegedly diffcult Lea Michele apologizes for her behavior on 'Glee' set
Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston in 'Fuller House' reveals whereabouts of Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky
Jimmy Fallon addressed his impersonation of Chris Rock Jimmy Fallon addresses racism in monologue
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search