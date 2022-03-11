TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

CNN+ streaming service to launch on March 29

Anderson Cooper will offer parenting advice on his

Anderson Cooper will offer parenting advice on his CNN+ show. Credit: Getty Images/Dominik Bindl

By The Associated Press
Print

The CNN+ paid streaming service will debut March 29 with programming headlined by network stars like Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper, along with poached personalities Audie Cornish, Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace.

Customers will be charged $5.99 a month or $59.99 to get the service, with a special deal for charter subscribers.

CNN's announcement on Friday comes a day after MSNBC said that it will offer much of its television lineup on a time-delayed basis on the Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Fox News' Fox Nation service has been operating since 2018, and recently inked actor Kevin Costner to narrate a documentary series on Yellowstone National Park.

News outlets known mostly for television are making some of their most aggressive moves in streaming these days, betting on its growing importance. While broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC News each offer breaking news-oriented streaming services for free, the cable outlets CNN, Fox News and MSNBC will all have products behind pay walls.

CNN+ is a particular priority for that company, and many in the industry are watching to see if its momentum will be stalled by the recent ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker.

Some of its fare will feel familiar, like a traditional daily newscast anchored by Blitzer and a newsletter-like morning look at the day's top stories hosted by Kate Bolduan. Elsewhere, familiar personalities will stretch a little: Cooper will do a show that offers parenting advice, while Tapper interviews newsmaking authors.

Wallace, who left Fox News in December, will do a daily interview show, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" Hunt, formerly of NBC News, will anchor a daily political show. Former NPR personality Cornish will do a weekly interview show, "20 Questions With Audie Cornish."

Jemele Hill, Don Lemon, Christiane Amanpour, business expert Scott Galloway and former basketball star Rex Chapman will have programs. CNN+ will also make several original series and films available on demand.

MSNBC said that in early spring that Peacock will offer some fare, like "Morning Joe" and programs hosted by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid and Chris Hayes available on a time-delayed basis on Peacock Premium. The evening shows will stream the next day, while "Morning Joe" has a six-hour delay.

Not every MSNBC show is included; Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell's programs are not, for example.

Upcoming new programs hosted by Symone Sanders and Katie Phang will stream and be on TV. MSNBC said it will have a variety of streaming-only offerings, including upcoming specials hosted by Maddow, Hayes, Trymaine Lee and Nicolle Wallace.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Emilio Delgado returned to "Sesame Street" for an
Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street,' dies
The "Domino Masters" team Construction Crew of Nick
LIer's team advances to playoffs on 'Domino Masters'
Michael Cera and Amy Schumer in Hulu's "Life
'Life & Beth': Amy Schumer goes back to LI in her new series
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, who married in
Kelly Clarkson finalizes divorce
Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback in "The
'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey': Samuel L. Jackson's first-rate performance
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan of AMC's
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan set for 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Didn’t find what you were looking for?