LI's Ralph Macchio shares 'Cobra Kai' trailer

In a newly released trailer, Huntington's Ralph Macchio returns in his "Karate Kid" role as Daniel LaRusso for season 3 of "Cobra Kai," premiering Jan. 8 on Netflix after two seasons on YouTube Premium.

"HERE IT IS!!" tweeted actor-producer Macchio, 59, embedding the 2 1/2-minute video that also appears on Netflix's YouTube channel. "New year, new season, highest stakes ever. Cobra Kai is coming this January!!" he wrote of the TV sequel series to the 1980s Karate Kid movies.

His 1984 movie nemesis and now series co-star William Zabka, 55, echoed the sentiment, tweeting, "New year, new season —- @CobraKaiSeries S3 is coming this January! Send it to the internet!" he joked, using the punchline of an earlier episode.

Series recurring star Martin Kove, 74, from all three 1980s movies, wrote simply, "#CobraKai never dies." And evident fan Patton Oswalt, the actor-comedian, 51, enthused, "Yes yes YES. #CobraKai"

The series finds former high school karate tournament competitors LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) now operating rival dojos. In the new season, they are compelled to team up against the menacing Kreese (Kove) after their rivalry resulted in one student becoming severely injured in a melee last season.

"The whole reason these kids got into trouble is because of us," LaRusso tells Lawrence. "We can't let them suffer because of our issues. The only way to end this is by working together."

"What are you, Tango and Cash?" someone later asks them, referencing the titular mismatched cop duo played by Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell, respectively, in the 1989 action movie.

Additionally, a few seconds at the end of a trailer released in August, heralding the move to Netflix, finds LaRusso in voice-over from the upcoming season telling someone that his late sensei from the movies, Mr. Miyagi, "wouldn't keep any secrets from me." An unidentified voice replies knowingly, "Are you sure about that?"