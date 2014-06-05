EntertainmentTV

Colbert comes out swinging, zinging against Amazon

Stephen Colbert at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball...

Stephen Colbert at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2012. Credit: AP

By Verne Gay

In that strange battle between Amazon and publisher Hachette -- "strange" because no one seems to know exactly what they are battling over except it does mean Amazon is delaying shipment of Hachette books, much to their authors' entirely reasonable dismay -- Stephen Colbert has emerged as a combatant. He is a bestselling author and is affected, so that makes sense. Check out last night's diatribe, and a broader discussion of this very interesting issue with Sherman Alexie...

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?