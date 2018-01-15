TODAY'S PAPER
Conan O’Brien says he’ll take his talk show to Haiti

Conan O'Brien tweeted Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, that

Conan O'Brien tweeted Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, that he'll film a show in Haiti "to explore and make some new friends." Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Charley Gallay

By Newsday Staff
In the wake of President Donald Trump’s alleged disparaging remarks about Haiti, Conan O’Brien will take his TBS late-night talk show to that Caribbean nation to film a special episode of his show, Entertainment Weekly reports.

O’Brien shared the news first on Twitter Sunday: “Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it,” he tweeted. “Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report. #ConanWithoutBorders”

The airdate of the special was not announced.

O’Brien has previously hosted specials in Israel, Germany, South Korea and Qatar.

