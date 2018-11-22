Katey Sagal will be the latest guest star on "The Conners," the spinoff of ABC's canceled comedy "Roseanne."

"I am pleased to announce that I will be on an upcoming episode of @TheConnersABC," Sagal, 64, wrote on social media, posting a photo of herself on set, sitting on the living-room couch. "Make sure to tune in!"

The star of several long-running series, Sagal won a 2011 Golden Globe Award for her role as the formidable Gemma Teller Morrow on the drama "Sons of Anarchy" and was nominated four times for her iconic turn as Peg Bundy on "Married … With Children." She also voiced Leela on the animated series "Futurama" and most recently co-starred as Chicago police detective Randy DeLuca on the CBS sitcom "Superior Donuts."

"I was there for the taping and Katey was amazing," one commenter said on the thread of Sagal's Twitter post.

TVLine.com said afterward Sagal plays Louise, who has recently moved back to the show's setting of fictional Lanford, Illinois, and works at the Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita, where Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) has been employed. The episode, "O Sister, Where Are Thou?," is scheduled to air Dec. 11, the website said.

The show's producers had announced on Oct. 26 that ABC had upped the show's episode order by one, to 11. This spring's revival of the 1980s and 1990s comedy "Roseanne" had aired a nine-episode season.

"The Conners" was this TV season highest-rated debut. It reached its own series low on Nov. 14, though it remained the third-highest show of that night, behind "The Voice" and "This Is Us." While retaining high ratings, it has not scored as high as the "Roseanne" revival.